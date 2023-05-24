Police Go After Kidnappers Of 2 Pastors In Yola

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Police Commissioner, CP Afolabi Babatola, on Wednesday, deployed operatives of the Command to go after Kidnappers of two reverend pastors in the state.

Pastor Mike Ochigbo and Pastor John Moses of the Freedom Power Chapel Yola, were reportedly abducted along Barracks Roads, Yola, in the early hours of today.

In a statement obtained by THE WHISTLER, the Spokesman of the Command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the Commissioner deployed operatives drawn from the Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT), Crack Squad and other Tactical Squads.

This is “to carry out a tactical and intelligence – driven 24/7 operation on Criminal Hideouts and Black Spots to rescue the Kidnapped victims; one Rev. Mike Ochigbo and Pastor John Moses, as well as arrest the suspects and their sponsors who move around disrupting the peace in the State,” he said.

He added that the CP while assuring of the Command’s readiness to rescue the Kidnapped victims unharmed, further calls on members of the public to report any suspicious character around them to the nearest police station.

Emergency phone emergency numbers: 08089671313, 08130013347 were also given to report any suspicious character looming around.

Nguroje further stated that those deployed are to checkmate all criminal activities as further manifestation of the Command’s determination to provide a peaceful and conducive environment for the Inauguration/Swearing – in Ceremony in the state.

“These deployments will surely assist in coordinating timely response to distress calls and to clamp down on those found committing Crimes, as the Command has deployed electronic devices to gather pictorial evidence of those bent to foment trouble,” he said.

The Spokesman also noted that Babatola had directed all Divisional Police Officers, Operational Commanders and their Supervisory Area Commanders to personally lead the operations in their respective Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

The redeployment is to commence from today, to ensure total domination of the public space and arrest trouble makers.

“The CP while re-emphasizing the firm determination of the Command in ensuring safety of lives and property sought for full cooperation from members of the public, particularly Political leaders, to advise their Supporters to shun all forms of violence and key into the Command’s effort in maintaining peace,” Nguroje said.