Police Gunned Down Killers Of Ex-Enugu Commissioner, Recover Cars, AK-47

Two members of the criminal gang that killed Ozor Gabriel Onuzulike, former commissioner for rural development in Enugu State, have been killed.

The state police command disclosed this in a press statement signed by its public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER reported that Onuzulike, a former council chairman of Oji River Local Government Area, was killed alongside his brother, Elvis, at Nkpokolo-Achi in Oji River LGA of the state when they were returning from a burial ceremony.

According to DSP Ndukwe, “The preliminary report reveals that two of the assailants, said to have infiltrated into Oji-River from neighbouring Anambra State community, in the evening hours of 18/11/2022, that attacked and murdered one Gabriel Onuzulike (identified as former chairman of Oji-River LGA and commissioner in Enugu State Government) and his brother at Nkpokolo-Achi in Oji-River LGA, were neutralized by a joint police/army team, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident and intercepted the hoodlums at Inyi community of the same LGA, as they were escaping into Anambra State.

“The team further recovered an AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with ammunition, while a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep belonging to the deceased victims, a Toyota Camry car the assailants attempted to snatch from another victim and a RAV4 Jeep they used for the heinous criminal operation, amongst other incriminating items, were also recovered.

“Manhunt of the assailants, many of whom escaped into nearby forest with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gun duel as a result of the superior firepower of the joint team, is still ongoing.”