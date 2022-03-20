Police Have No Business Checking Customs Papers, Tinted Glass Permits – Force PRO

The Nigeria Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said it is not part of the responsibilities of policemen on patrol or at checkpoints to check customs papers and tinted glass permits, amongst others.

Adejobi, in a series of random tweets on Sunday, said the police may check vehicle licence, driver’s licence, and certificate of insurance and not customs papers and tinted glass permits.

“On what you need to tender to the police on demand at any checkpoint or routine patrol, it’s just your vehicle licence, driver’s licence, and certificate of insurance, especially for private car owners,” he said.

The Force spokesperson while entertaining questions from Twitter users, noted that “No policeman should demand your customs papers. No. Except they are on joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks”.

He added, “And for now, we have suspended the issuance of tinted glass permit, so we don’t expect our men to disturb Nigerians.

“We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search the vehicles, and its occupants, but not to delay him for not having tinted glass permits. Report them if you are so delayed so that we ask them questions.

“Any policeman demanding for more is a deviant and he must be dealt with. If not, many Nigerians will suffer from him and his likes.

“Don’t die in silence, speak out to save yourself and others. I will still be on this issue soon…”.

When asked what then is the duty of the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), he said, “VIOs are basically for road worthiness of any vehicle. They must be sure a vehicle is fit and worthy to move on our highway.

“That’s a simple explanation: why the police cover ownership, possession, safety, etc”.

Some Nigerians who reacted to his tweets urged him to pass the message to officers on the road so they are aware of their limits.