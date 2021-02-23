Police, Hunters Comb Forest For Farmer’s Son Abducted By Gunmen

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The police, hunters and other vigilantes have begun search for the son of a poultry farmer abducted by gunmen in Ibadan on Monday.

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had on Monday invaded the poultry farm at Oke Odan, Olomo area of Apete community in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and abducted a son of the owner of the farm, Emmanuel Ayodeji.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi,who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said the Divisional Police Officer in Apete where the incident happened Immediately led his men, hunters and other vigilantes to comb the bushes in search of the victim and his abductors.

Sources told our correspondent that the kidnappers, who carried sophisticated guns, stormmed the farm at around 5pm and started shooting in the air to scare away those around.

Sources claimed that the hoodlums were Fulani herdsmen that used to come to the farm to buy poultry waste ( manure) to grow grasses for their cows.

They were said to be shouting and asking for the owner of the farm as they arrived shooting in the premises.

The workers were said to have told the kidnappers that the owner was not around.

Not ready to go empty handed, the hoodlums reportedly picked the 24-year-old son of the owner of the poultry and whisked him away as workers fled in different directions for safety.

The PPRO said in the statement,

“It is worthy to note that efforts have been intensified by the Police Tactical Team and the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the command, who commenced investigation immediately.

“They on the trail of the hoodlums, while it’s desired that members of the public should partner with the police by providing useful information that can lead to the arrest of criminal elements who are carrying out this heinous crime in the state.

“The CP assures the good people of Oyo State of the police’s preparedness at all times to confront the hoodlums who are bent on wrecking havoc in the state, while soliciting unflinching supports of the general public not to allow criminal elements have a place to hibernate among them.”