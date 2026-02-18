Police Impose 12-Hour Movement Restriction For FCT Council Elections

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has announced a large-scale deployment of security personnel across the nation’s capital ahead of the February 21, 2026, Area Council Elections.

The deployment, according to the Command, forms part of a comprehensive operational order designed to ensure a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.

“The operation involves a coordinated effort with sister security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.”

Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Miller Dantawaye, charged officers deployed for the exercise to maintain the highest level of professionalism and ensure adequate security coverage at polling units and collation centres across the Federal Capital Territory.

He emphasised the need for vigilance, impartiality and courtesy in the discharge of their duties, while respecting the rights of citizens throughout the electoral process.

Dantawaye also announced a restriction of movement across the FCT from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day, with exceptions granted only to essential service providers and accredited election officials.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with security agencies and comply with all operational guidelines during the period.

The police assured the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to enable voters to exercise their civic responsibilities without fear.

Members of the public were further encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities through the designated emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08061581938.