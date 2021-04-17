Police Inspector Shot Himself While ‘Servicing’ Rifle

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed that a police inspector, Ochofie Ijimbile, shot himself in the chest while servicing his rifle.

Ijimbile, who was attached to MOPOL 55 Aba, Abia State, on Friday allegedly shot and killed himself while servicing his rifle in readiness for the day’s job.

Ijimbile was serving as a hotel guard in Aba.

Social media reports had suggested that the man committed suicide.

But Abia State Police Command spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, while confirming the incident to our correspondent, said the Inspector accidentally shot himself in the chest while servicing his gun and described his death as very unfortunate.

“Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead,” he said.

SP Ogbonna explained that the late policeman may have been unaware that there was bullet in his rifle chamber.

He called on policemen in Abia and across the country, especially those handling rifles, to always exercise extra care when servicing their rifles.

He further stated that the corpse of the late inspector had been deposited in the morgue while efforts were on to reach his family members.