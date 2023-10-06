Police Inspector, Two Security Guards Shot As Armed Robbers Attack Ogun Hotel

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A police inspector and two security guards were on Friday shot when armed robbers attacked Remo Majestic Hotel in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

Following a distress call received that a robbery operation was going on at the hotel, a combined team of policemen were mobilized to the scene.

However, on sighting the team of policemen, the armed robbers opened fire on them.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, the policemen engaged the hoodlums, with two seriously wounded, while the rest escaped with bullet wounds.

Items recovered at the crime scene include two locally made single barrel guns, four unexpended cartridges, thirteen expended cartridges, and white Toyota Venza Car, among others.

“Today 6th of October, 2023, at about 0100hrs a distress call was received by Acpol Sagamu that armed hoodlums were operating at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu. Based on the report a combined team of Policemen were mobilized to the scene.

“Immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen they opened sporadic firing while, the policemen engaged the hoodlums, two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while others escaped into nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“Two locally made single barrel guns, four unexpended cartridges, thirteen expended cartridges, one big scissors, Ten Android Phones, one Java Phone, white Toyota Venza Car with registration number BWR 123DD Abuja were among items recovered at the scene of crime.

“One Police Inspector and two Security guards were shot by the armed robbers but were rescued to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital Sagamu for medical attention and are reported to be in stable condition.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected armed robbers had earlier mingled with lodgers before launching the dastard attacks. The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu have been briefed and he has ordered immediate manhunt for the two fleeing suspects that escaped with bullet wounds,” Odutola said in a statement.