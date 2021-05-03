Police Intercept 753 Live Ammunition Concealed In Commercial Vehicles

41 SHARES Share Tweet

The police in Ebonyi State intercepted 753 live ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) concealed in a sac being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to Umuahia in Abia State, according to the Force public relations officer, CP Frank Mba, on Sunday.

CP Mba said the success was part of initiatives of the Force to crack down supply chains for weapons and ammunition in and around the country.



CP Mba, in a release, added that, “Similarly, following investigations into the foiled bank robbery on the Onueke branch of a commercial bank in Ebonyi State which occurred on Tuesday, 27th April, 2021, police operatives, on 29th April, 2021, stormed the criminal hideout of the suspects indicted in the investigations located at Oriuzo village in Ezza North Local Government Area.

“The suspects, on sighting the police squad, opened fire on them. The police team engaged them gallantly. Three members of the gang, including two male and one female, met their waterloo.”

He said two Ak47 riffles, five pump action guns, six pistols, fifty Ak47 ammunition, 126 cartridges, jack knives, cutlasses, and a forty-page notebook containing inventories of ammunition purchased by the gang were recovered.

A Honda Pilot jeep with registration number ABJ 163 NV used for the foiled bank robbery was also recovered, he said, adding that, “The police team traced the suspects to a shrine where the robbers usually go for mystical powers before embarking on their robbery operations. Two of the suspects were eventually arrested, which led to the arrest of additional three members of the gang.”