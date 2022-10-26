Police Investigate Alleged Kidnap Of Returning UNN Students

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, Wednesday, announced that investigations had begun into the alleged abduction of some returning students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, along Enugu-Ooi-Nsukka road on Oct. 23, 2022.

The state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a statement.

According to him, “Following the receipt of the report of alleged attack and abduction of some travellers at Agu-Ekwegbe community axis of Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka highway in the evening hours of 23/10/2022, the commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the maximum deployment of operational and intelligence resources of the command to ensure adequate security on the said road, rescue unascertained number of persons allegedly abducted and arrest the hoodlums.”

There were reports that passengers travelling to Nsukka along the Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka road were on Sunday abducted by gunmen.

According to reports, the passengers, who were in over five vehicles, including commuter vehicles, were kidnapped while some narrowly escaped.

A source said a majority of the victims were returnee students of the UNN who were returning after the suspension of the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities recently.