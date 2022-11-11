Police Investigate Alleged Murder Of Baby By His Mother In Enugu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Enugu, to investigate the case of an alleged conspiracy and murder of a newborn male child by his mother, Ada Joy Okonkwo, 18, and her mother, one Christiana Okonkwo, aged 60, at Olocha-Adogba in Awgu community of Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened on 7th November 2022, at about 1 pm.

CP Ammani’s order was contained in a release by the police public relations officer of the state command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Friday.

According to the release, “Preliminary investigations show that the said mother of the newborn child used a kitchen knife to stab the child to death, following the counseling of her mother, moments after she was delivered of the baby at home.

“The child was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead by the doctors on duty. The corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

Meanwhile, CP Ammani has called on citizens of the community, particularly the women who carried out a peaceful demonstration to express their disgust over the act, to maintain peace, and avoid acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the community.

He urged them to be supportive, adding that the case would be ‘meticulously investigated and prosecuted within record time.