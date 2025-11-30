Police Investigate Officer After Scuffle With Lagos Bus Conductor

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Police Command has opened an investigation into a police officer captured in a viral video tussling with a commercial bus conductor in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows the officer attempting to subdue the conductor while passengers and bystanders urge him to stop rough-handling the man.

According to the Command, the clip represents only a fraction of the events that unfolded.

In a statement on Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, said the confrontation began after the driver of the commercial bus deliberately obstructed traffic and impeded the duties of police and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials, causing significant gridlock and hardship for road users.

The Command noted that during efforts to arrest the conductor for the offence of obstruction, he allegedly became violent and stripped himself naked in an attempt to evade arrest. It was at that moment, the police said, that the video was filmed.

Adebisi confirmed that the officer involved has been identified and is already being investigated to assess the appropriateness of his actions.

Advertisement

The bus has been impounded for further investigation, and the conductor has been contacted to appear before the Commissioner of Police on Monday.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a video currently circulating on social media involving a police officer in the process of subduing a violent bus conductor of a commercial bus in order to effect his arrest for an offence of obstruction of Public Officials, including Police Officers and LASTMA officers in carrying out their official duties.

“The driver of the said bus pictures attached below, deliberately used the bus to obstruct traffic flow and thereby prevented other road users from using the public way and also caused traffic gridlock in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, causing serious untold hardship to the public. It was in the process of arresting the conductor that he stripped himself naked to prevent arrest and escape from the scene, and that was when the video was shot,” Adebisi said.

“Notwithstanding the behaviour of the conductor resulting in the ugly confusion seen in the video, the Police officer has been identified, and he is currently being investigated to determine the appropriateness of his actions in the incident.

“The conductor involved has also been contacted to also be available for an interview before the Commissioner of Police on Monday. The outcome of the investigation will certainly be made public. However, the said bus has been impounded; it is now in custody for further investigation,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, urged residents to remain law-abiding and to promptly report any violation of their rights by police personnel, assuring that justice would be served.

He warned, however, against what he described as unnecessary dramatisation of the incident, noting that resisting lawful arrest is also a criminal offence.

The Command reiterated its commitment to a transparent investigation and assured the public that the behaviour of its personnel will continue to be held to legal and ethical standards.