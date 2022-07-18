Police Investigate Portable’s Claim Of Forming Notorious ‘One Million Boys’ Cult Group

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday disclosed plans to investigate a popular Music Artiste Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable.

The investigation is linked to a viral video where he claimed to pioneer a cult group known as One-Million Boys, terrorising parts of the Lagos State.

Cultism: Police to Investigate Portable over formation of One Million Boys

Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered pic.twitter.com/9t4Ry0fOFr — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) July 18, 2022

The Police Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a tweet noted that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba had ordered the investigation.

The Police added the Lagos Command will investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society,” Adejobi said.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner has been in the public eye in the past few days over his various activities during the recently held Osun State election.

‘One Million Boys’ is the code-name of a robbery gang known for its notorious robbery activities around Lagos and its surroundings.

Originally formed in Ajegunle by a group of about 20 boys with the objective of “fighting perceived injustice in the city”, some members of the group however hijacked the group into being involved in robbery activities, rape and maiming.

On October 9, 2012, about 130 suspected members of the group were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command during a raid around Apapa and Ajegunle.