Police Investigating Cases Of Election Offenders- CSP Adejobi

The just concluded gubernatorial and state assembly elections were marred by pockets of violence and Intimidation.

The just concluded gubernatorial and state assembly elections were marred by pockets of violence and Intimidation.

The Nigeria Police Force is set to address Nigerians on the situation on Monday.

The Police Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclose this to THE WHISTLER on Friday.

He said the lead security agency had received numerous complaints against individuals and groups.

“Many cases recorded and are being investigated. The IGP will soon address the media on that. Maybe Monday,” Adejobi said.

The March 18 election, held across 28 states of the Federation recorded pockets of violence in Lagos, Rivers, Kano and Zamfara States according to data by Beacon Consulting earlier reported by THE WHISTLER.

When asked about the fate of politicians linked with electoral offences, Adejobi said the police is currently handling “many cases” and “will take up all cases brought to our notice”.

He added, “it’s a process. Those arrested will be investigated, and case files sent to the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission)”.

In 2021, the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, during a public hearing on the ‘Bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission’ said the country’s electoral process would remain incomplete if electoral offenders continue to walk freely.

But the Nigeria Police which acted as the lead agency in the security management of the 2023 elections has been accused of helping politicians commit atrocious act during the elections.

The former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi during the March 18 guber election accused the police of being compromised in Rivers State.

He alleged, “For this election, as usual again, the policemen were compromised. The policemen were working with INEC. You have a case where the police and INEC were partisan…”.

In Lagos, residents have accused the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) of orchestrating violence in the state with the intent to achieve voter apathy.

Some residents were reported to have been injured, macheted, harassed, assaulted and murdered while ballot boxes were destroyed and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) snatched by thugs despite heavy security presence in some of the states where elections were held.

In Bauchi, two officers were caught on camera, coordinating a crowd to collect N500 from a particular man at a polling unit.

On the other hand, the United States authorities had threatened to sanction politicians who orchestrated electoral violence while urging Nigerian authorities to probe reports of election violence.

During the February 25 Presidential election, the police said it arrested 203 electoral offenders and received over 180 electoral complaints.