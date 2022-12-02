Police Invite Man Who Reported DPO Demanded N300k To Release Corpse In Anambra

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Police Command, Friday, invited the Twitter account holder that reported that the divisional police officer, Central Police Station, Awka, demanded N350, 000 to secretly release the corpse of yet to be identified corpse of an alleged cult member that died after a cult war.

THE WHISTLER recalls that on Saturday, 26/11/2022, there were shootings by rival cult groups that took place in Awka, which led to the murder of a young man.

The Twitter account owner had reported that the said DPO demanded the stated amount to release the corpse.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, invited the owner of the Twitter account to report to the state police headquarters to prove the case.

Our correspondent reports that three persons have been arrested in respect of the shooting that led to the killing of the deceased.

DSP Ikenga stated that the corpse in question has not been released, adding that ‘it is not within the powers of the DPO to release corpses or to investigate murder cases’.

According to him, “The case has been transferred to the State CID for proper review and consolidation of information before us.

“The command also wants to use this medium to invite the Twitter handler @princenenchecfr to Anambra State Police Command by 11am on Wednesday 7/12/2022 to come with evidence and witnesses of persons when the DPO demanded the sum of three hundred and fifty thousand naira from him and later the corpse was released.

“This will enable us to come out with facts of what transpired.”