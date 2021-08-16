‘Police Invited Me…Please Note In Case Things Turn Around’ – Ex-TUC Chair Alerts THE WHISTLER

The Lagos State Police Command has invited the National Co-ordinator of All Workers Convergence , Andrew Emelieze, over the leadership crisis in the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

Emelieze, who is the immediate past chairman of Trade Union Congress in Oyo State told THE WHISTLER on Monday that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State asked him to report to the command on Monday morning over the ASCSN crisis.

Emelieze however pleaded with our correspondent to watch out for what would happen to him.

He said, “Comrades please take note. I have been asked by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to report to the state command on the ASCSN crisis his morning by 700hrs.

” I am going in company of some of our comrades. We will get back to you. Please note for necessary actions in case things turn around.”

Emelieze has been rallying members of the ASCSN to sack the Secretary General of the Secretariat of the union, Bashir Lawal.

He issued a statement on Sunday where he called on members of the union to be ready to picket the secretariat in September because of the alleged highhandedness of Lawal.

He explained that Lawal was not a member of the ASCSN but an employee of the union in charge of running its secretariat but he had allegedly hijacked the union and suspended the President of ASCSN Bola Audi, for challenging him on how he has been running the secretariat of the union.

Audu and the Deputy Secretary-General of the union, Princewill Akamo and other officials of the union were said to have been wrongly suspended by Lawal.

The statement read, “Singlehandedly, Lawal Machiavellianly removed the duly elected President of ASCSN for daring to ask him for the signatory to the union accounts. Lawal has been writing petitions against a duly elected President of a union which employed him as a paid secretary.

“Enough is enough, workers will not be misled anymore. Lawal must go! He has deceived us enough. Lawal was supposed to have retired five years ago when he clocked 60 years of age. But at 65, Lawal is causing problems for us all.

“Lawal is working against our union, maybe his antics is to create further crisis so that violence will erupt and ASCSN will be proscribed and then he will clinch on another union he is planning to initiate.

“There is need for us all to ask Lawal, why does he want to destroy ASCSN ?

“Lawal is working against ASCSN, his activities are anti union and antiworker.He has unconstitutionally installed an acting President that is rejected by the congress and not recognised by the Ministry of Labour and the Head of service.

“Members should also get ready to picket the national secretariat of ASCSN at the expiration the 21 days ultimatum issued by the Congress for the reinstatement of our President and the sacked workers.

“We call on activist and workers nationwide irrespective of their workers unions to join us in solidarity to achieve this quest for justice in ASCSN. We also call on workers nationwide to take interest in what is happening in their various unions.”