Police Kill Suspected Kidnapper, Rescue Female Victim In Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed one suspected kidnapper in a gun battle at a forest in Obinomba community, Ukwuani Local Government Area, rescuing a female victim.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda, disclosed this on Wednesday at Asaba, while briefing newsmen on some of the achievements of the Command in the month of October to date.

He said, “On 1st November 2025, at about 1000 hrs, the Command received a distress report that armed hoodlums attacked a male resident of the Obinomba community while he was conveying his sister on a motorcycle.

“The assailants, who were armed with guns, forced them to a stop and whisked the female victim into the bush.

“Acting swiftly on the report, DPO Obiaruku Division led a team of police operatives in collaboration with the local community vigilante group on 2nd November 2025 at about 0520 hrs and trailed the kidnappers into a thick forest at Obinomba community.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire, which the team responded to decisively, leading to a fierce gun duel during which one of the suspects was fatally wounded.

“The victim was successfully rescued unhurt, while one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 12 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital, but was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The rescued victim has since been reunited with her family, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining members of the gang.”

Abaniwonda further disclosed that the Command arrested a total of 77 kidnappers, armed robbers and suspects of other criminal activities in October 2025.

He said a total of three kidnap victims were rescued, and a ransom of N4.1m and 13 firearms, as well as 591 ammunition and cartridges, were recovered.