Police Lack Power To Declare Anybody Wanted, Says Sowore’s Lawyer

Legal counsel to human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, Tope Temokun, has faulted the claim by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, that he has the right to declare Sowore wanted.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, the counsel, Temokun, maintained that no provision in Nigerian law empowers the police to unilaterally declare any citizen wanted.

THE WHISTLER reports that CP, Olohundare Jimoh, had on Monday declared Sowore wanted for allegedly “causing a disturbance of public peace and for acts to commit a serious felony by planning to obstruct traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge.”

Reaffirming the declaration while appearing on Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Jimoh insisted he had the authority to declare the activist wanted, adding that Sowore had failed to honour an earlier agreement to report to the police.

He vowed to ensure his arrest and prosecution, urging anyone opposed to the action to seek redress in court.

But Temokun countered Jimoh’s position, stressing that declaring an individual wanted is a legal process that must follow due procedure and be backed by a court order.

He argued that the police acted outside the law by making such a declaration against his client.

“When you are looking for somebody and cannot find him after a criminal complaint, investigation, or charge, and the person is evading arrest, that is when you can seek the order of the court,” he said.

“When you publish an individual as being wanted without the backing of a court order, you are not only committing a tortious act and defaming that individual but also acting unconstitutionally.

“Declaring Sowore wanted in this manner is arbitrary and reflects total ignorance of the law they claim to be enforcing,” he said.

Temokun disclosed that the matter is already before the court, which has granted an interim order restraining the Commissioner of Police from implementing the declaration.

On Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Lagos, presided over by Justice Musa Kakaki, issued an interim order restraining the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, and other security agencies from arresting or declaring Sowore wanted.

The ruling followed an application filed by Sowore after the police declared him wanted on November 3, 2025, over alleged plans to obstruct traffic.

The court further barred the police from harassing, intimidating and declaring the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) wanted, pending the hearing of his substantive suit.

Reiterating the constitutional rights of citizens, Temokun said, “A Nigerian citizen has the right to freedom of movement and personal liberty as provided by the Constitution.

“Before you can declare a person a fugitive or outlaw, it must not stem from personal malice; it must follow due process backed by a court order.”