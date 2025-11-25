Police Launch Manhunt For Delta Chieftain Over Killing

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Delta State Police Command has commenced a manhunt for the Owelle of Onicha-Olona, Chief Jerry Nkeeshe, and members of his armed gang over the brutal killing of three youths in Asaba on November 24.

The police said investigations showed that the chief allegedly mobilised a group of vigilantes and suspected cult members, some wearing Army camouflage, to a parcel of land at Okwe community along the Asaba–Onitsha Road in an attempt to assert ownership of the property.

The group was said to have issued and attempted to enforce an unauthorised quit notice without any lawful backing or court order.

Resistance from persons on the land reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, during which the armed group opened fire indiscriminately.

The police said three victims sustained severe gunshot injuries and were later confirmed dead at the hospital.

Consequently, the State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, ordered the deployment of tactical teams to track down and apprehend all suspects involved.

He described the incident as an unprovoked and reckless act of criminality that will not be tolerated under any guise.

The CP appealed to residents of Onicha-Olona, Asaba and surrounding communities to assist security agencies with credible information that could aid the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

He emphasised that no individual regardless of title, influence or affiliation will be spared from accountability.

He further assured the public that normalcy has been restored in the affected area. Surveillance operations, intelligence-led patrols and coordinated search efforts continue to ensure there is no further breach of peace.