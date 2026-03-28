Police Launch Probe Into Teen’s Mysterious Death At UI Swimming Pool

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…Case Being Treated As Suspected Murder

The Oyo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of an unidentified teenage boy whose body was discovered at the swimming pool of the University of Ibadan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the incident is being treated as a suspected murder.

Ayanlade disclosed that the body of the victim, believed to be between 14 and 15 years old, was found floating on the surface of the pool on March 26, 2027, after the institution’s Chief Security Officer alerted the police.

He said detectives who visited the scene observed that the body had already been removed from the pool and placed beside it before their arrival.

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According to him, preliminary findings showed blood coming from the victim’s mouth and nose, as well as slight bruises on the nose. Investigators also reportedly found a pair of shoes and a shirt believed to belong to the deceased close to the pool.

He added that bloodstains were also discovered within the pavilion area, raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

“The case is being treated as a suspected murder, and the Command has commenced a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.

The police said the body was taken to the mortuary at General Hospital, Adeoyo, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The command urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information, assuring that investigations are ongoing.