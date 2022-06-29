Police Lawyer Absent As Fani-Kayode’s Ex-Wife Appears For Re-arraignment

The absence of the counsel for the Commissioner of Police stalled the re-arraignment of Femi Fanikayode’s ex-wife Precious Chikwendu and three others, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday had on February 14 arraigned Precious Chikwendu, and three others before Justice Inyang Ekwo on charges bordering on alleged attempt to bully her ex- husband, Femi Fanikayode through social media, among others.

But on April 27, the police counsel, John Ijagbemi told the court that he had filed an amended charge against the defendants and the matter was adjourned to today (Wednesday) for plea.

But when the matter was called up, one Nneka O. announced appearance saying she was holding brief for John, the lead prosecution counsel.

The judge was not happy with the absence of the lead prosecution counsel but Nneka told him that the lead counsel was “down with typhoid fever.”

Emeka U., counsel for the 1st , 2nd and 4th ( Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike), did not oppose the submission of Nneka.

In his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that his court is not for moribund cases and if the prosecution was not ready to prosecute the defendants, he would strike out the case.

He advised the police to show seriousness in the case on the next adjourned date.

“You were in court on 27 April 2022 and you told this court you filed an amended charge and today you are not ready to do anything,” the Judge said before delivering his ruling.

The judge ruled:

“I am going to give them the last adjournment, I will strike the matter out if they don’t show seriousness.

“I am going to give you 6 October because on that date if you don’t show readiness, I will strike out the charge.

“This adjournment is at the instance of the prosecution who have failed to conduct themselves by taking the plea of the defendants on the amended charge.

“Case adjourned to 6 October, 2022 for plea.

On Saturday, via his official Facebook page, Fani-kayode uploaded photos of Chikwendu and children visiting him, describing it as “a truly sureal and historical moment.

“For two years she and I had not seen or spoken to one another but on Saturday afternoon we spent no less than four hours together in which we talked , laughed and shared some beautiful moments”, he wrote on his Facebook page.

But counsel for the defendants, Emeka Ucheegbulam, told our correspondent after the court rose that whatever is posted on social media remains on social media, adding that if they had settled there was no need for the case to be in court.

He confirmed that Fani-Kayode and his ex-wife are in touch but “what we are interested in is the custody of the children.”

The lawyer claimed that the children were not with her.

“What we want is proper reconciliation before the court, I think they are reaching a truce.

“If the parties are making peace, let them withdraw the case,” the lawyer.