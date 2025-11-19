Police Maintain Siege To PDP Secretariat As ADC Accuses Tinubu Of Complicity

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Armed police personnel have maintained the siege of the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a day after a seven-hour standoff between two opposing factions.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported a clash between a faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and another, loyal to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

A fierce battle to take possession of the secretariat ensued between the two factions, leading to a standoff that lasted for about seven hours.

The confrontation became chaotic as police personnel repeatedly shot tens of teargas canisters to disperse the surging crowd, sending party members and journalists scampering to safety.

The atmosphere became tense with the presence at the secretariat of Minister Wike, Makinde and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed who mobilised their supporters for resistance.

There was face-off with the police when the operatives asked Makinde and Bala to leave the secretariat for Wike, a request the two governors vehemently spurned.

There was a semblance of order, following the departure of Wike and the two governors, which paved the way for the newly elected national chairman, Kabiru Turaki, to access his office.

Police personnel were still swarming around the building when our correspondent visited the secretariat on Wednesday.

Thick rolls of new barbed wires were observed placed around the peremeter fence of the secretariat, apparently waiting to be mounted to prevent anyone from scaling the fence.

Investigation by THE WHISTLER revealed that the barbed wires were suspected to have been brought there by the Wike faction on Tuesday night.

Apart from the presence of police personnel, the premises were deserted, as secretariat staff were not lowed in.

The two gates leading to the secretariat building remained under lock and key.

A heavy police truck was used to barricade the back gate to the building, while patrol vehicles, including an Armoured Personnel Career (APC) were stationed at strategic points around the building.

Reacting to the development, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), accused President Bola Tinubu of complicity in the opposition party’s leadership crisis.

The ADC said the police siege to the secretariat, which triggered a confrontation between the two factions, was deliberately orchestrated by the Presidency.

The ADC called an independent investigation

into the role of the Nigerian Police and other security forces “in this disgraceful action.”

The party called on President Tinubu “to rein in his political operatives before they send the country into chaos.”

The ADC said the standoff at PDP was a disturbing and dangerous assault on democracy, staged by “senior officials of the ruling party,” warning that the country’s democracy is under siege

The party criticised the Tinubu administration “for employing violence in its bid to take control of another political party.”

It warned that such actions were a direct threat to multiparty democracy and advance the ruling party’s desire to entrench a one-party rule in Nigeria.

“The ADC strongly condemns, the brazen invasion and violent takeover of the PDP national Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, 2025, by agents of the APC Federal Government.

“The incident, without doubt, is a dangerous assault on Nigeria’s democracy, which must be condemned by everyone, regardless of party affiliation.

“Based on its various actions and machinations since coming to power, this government’s anti-democratic credentials are no longer in doubt.

“However, this latest assault represents a new and dangerous low, even by the already-worrying standards of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“With this action, the government is sending a chilling message that it would do anything and employ any means, including acts of terror, to advance partisan political interests.

“If the government could send armed agents to enforce factional control of an opposition headquarters, what stops it from doing the same to labour unions, press organisations, student movements, or peaceful protest groups?

“Therefore, let no one make the mistake of thinking that this is a PDP matter. This attack affects the future of democracy in Nigeria and sets a dangerous background for the 2027 general elections.

“The ADC therefore views this invasion as another episode, albeit a more sinister one, in the ruling party’s insidious efforts to destabilise opposition parties and undermine Nigeria’s future as a multiparty democracy, the party said.

It called on Nigerians and Nigeria’s international partners to take note of the dangerous situation and to engage the Nigerian government on the need to uphold democratic norms, respect civil liberties, and prevent further descent into authoritarian behaviour.

“As a party, we also demand an independent investigation into the role of the Nigerian Police and other security forces in this disgraceful action. We also call on President Bola Tinubu to rein in his political operatives before they send the country into chaos.”