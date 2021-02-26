Police, Military Comb Zamfara Forests In Search Of 317 Abducted Students

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed that 317 students were kidnapped from the Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

The command also disclosed that it is collaborating with the Nigerian Armed Forces to commenced a joint search and rescue operations for the kidnapped students.

The students were abducted at about 1am on Friday.

This was contained in statement issued by the public relations officer of the state Police command, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu.

Shehu said that the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro and the Force Commander, Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande and the Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau, along with state government officials have led a heavily armed re – enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the area.

The CP, at a meeting with the principal of the school and the parents of the students, appealed to them to be calm as joint efforts of the police and other security agencies would lead to the successful rescue of the students.