Police Must Rise Above Misconduct, Disu Tells Officers

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The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has pledged sweeping reforms, improved accountability, and renewed public trust in the Nigeria Police Force, declaring the dawn of “a new era” in policing.

Speaking on Tuesday at the second edition of the National Police Day grand parade held at Eagle Square, Disu said the Force must rise above indiscipline, misconduct, and abuse of authority, stressing that no officer would be shielded from accountability under his leadership.

The IGP, delivering his first national address since assuming office, described the moment as both defining and urgent, noting that Nigerians expect a more professional, disciplined, and people-oriented police force.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for institutionalising National Police Day, describing the move as a strong vote of confidence in the Force’s capacity to reform and better serve the country.

Honouring fallen officers, “Disu paid tribute to personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, assuring their families that their sacrifices would not be forgotten and would instead inspire higher standards within the Force.”

Addressing officers nationwide, the police chief acknowledged the risks and pressures of the job but warned that rank and uniform would not excuse misconduct. “There will be no sacred cows,” he said, vowing firm, fair, and consistent discipline.

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He also promised improved welfare, training, and equipment for officers, noting that a professional police force must be built on personnel who are well-supported and treated with dignity.

To Nigerians, Disu admitted the widening gap between the police and the public, pledging to rebuild trust through transparency, professionalism, and respect for human rights.

He assured citizens that the Force would shift from intimidation to partnership, and from fear to respect.

The IGP revealed that the Force has begun implementing reforms, including new mechanisms for internal discipline, enhanced training programmes, and increased deployment of technology in policing.

He added that the “police would adopt an intelligence led and community-focused approach to tackle modern crime.”

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He emphasised that effective security requires collaboration, calling for stronger partnerships with the Armed Forces, other security agencies, traditional rulers, civil society groups, and the media.

Disu also appreciated corporate partners for supporting the Police Day celebration, describing their contributions as vital to national security and police welfare.

Reaffirming his commitment, the IGP declared that integrity, discipline, and service would define the Nigeria Police Force under his leadership, expressing optimism that ongoing reforms would be felt across communities nationwide.

The event marked this year’s National Police Day celebration, a platform aimed at recognising the sacrifices of police personnel and reinforcing commitments to improved policing in Nigeria.