Police Nab 34-Year-Old For Murdering Minor In Anambra

The Anambra State Police command on Thursday arrested one Onwele Anayo, a 34- year-old man for allegedly murdering a minor following a misunderstanding with the victims father.

The command Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement revealed that the suspect had visited the victim’s father on Wednesday, 15th June and slept over in their house located at Hillview Estate, Nkwelle -Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

Ikenga further stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of today 16/6/2022, when an argument broke out between the father of the victim and the suspect.

The suspect took the child as he was sleeping and killed him by hitting him on the floor severally.

Ikenga said police operatives had visited the scene and recovered the remains of the little boy identified as Divine Eze

The statement said,

“The Anambra State Police Operatives have today 16/6/2022 arrested one Mr Onwele Anayo ‘M’ aged 34years on the murder of Divine Eze ‘M’ aged 3yr residing in Hillview Estate, Nkwelle -Ezunaka.

“Preliminary information shows that the suspect visited the father of the victim yesterday 15/6/2022 and spent the night in the victim’s house. In the early hours of today 16/6/2022, an argument ensued between the father and the suspect. The suspect (Mr Anayo) took the child (Divine) as he was sleeping and killed him, by hitting him on the floor severally. Mr Anayo, carried a knife from the room, pursue the father around the house, threatening to kill him.

“Police Operatives have visited the scene and recovered the body of the child and investigation is ongoing.

“Further development will be communicated please.”