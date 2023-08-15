Police Nab Abductor Of Infant In Abia

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested one Adaeze Lawrence who lives at Amaogbonna Road, off Osisikakwu street in Aba for the alleged abduction of a one-month-old infant.

The command in a release on Tuesday signed by ASP Chioma Maureen Chinaka, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie said the arrest was made on August 14 by the Abia State SWAT team in Aba after receiving credible information.

According to the release, during interrogation, the suspect, Adaeze Lawrence, confessed to abducting the child from Owujie Onyinyechi Gift’s residence, situated at 5 Cricke Road, near Nigeria Brewery, Aba.

The release further revealed that the suspect and the baby’s mother’s elder sister were schoolmates.

“The suspect took advantage of this relationship to gain the baby’s mother’s trust.

The suspect, under the pretence of visiting her friend, requested to celebrate the new baby’s birth. On their celebration outing, she absconded with the baby.

“Upon the suspect’s arrest, Adaeze Lawrence denied the crime but medical examinations from the police clinic disproved her claims, leading to her confession.

The Abia Police Command said the child’s biological mother positively identified the baby, confirming the abduction took place on August 6, 2023.

The Command also advised the general public to maintain constant supervision of their children and exercise caution when strangers take an interest in their children, especially in public places.

The Police assured that an investigation into the matter is still ongoing.