Police Nab Four Robbery Suspects In Abia

The Abia Police Command has arrested four suspects for criminal conspiracy, robbery, belonging to an unlawful society and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrested suspects are Emmanuel Ifeanyi, male, 22 years; Adiwo Chukwuemeka, male, 27 years; Ogbonna John, male, 27 years; and Hope Worenwu, male, 23 years.

The command in a statement signed by the police public relations officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, said that the suspects were arrested following further investigation into a complaint received at the Uturu Divisional Police Headquarters on 27/10/2025 from a student of Abia State University (ABSU), who reported that he was accosted, assaulted and dispossessed of his phone.

DSP Chinaka explained that leveraging actionable intelligence, detectives of the Uturu Divisional Police Headquarters apprehended the four suspects, all students of Abia State University (ABSU).

“During a search, the following items were recovered from them: one cut-to-size double-barrel locally made gun, four live cartridges, one black mask, three caps with two bearing the emblem of De Norsemen Club International, one iPhone 12 and one REDMI phone, one of which was identified by the victim as the one taken from him.”

The police spokesperson further disclosed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity and also informed that the case has since been transferred to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command, and investigation is ongoing as efforts are in progress to apprehend other members of the gang.

The statement, however, encouraged the good people of Abia State to promptly report any security challenges, suspicious persons, or criminal activities to the nearest police station.