Police Nab Suspected Armed Robbers Raping Female Students, Terrorizing Ogun Polytechnic

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a suspected gang of three armed robbers raping female students and terorrizing Gateway Polytechnic, located in the Saapade area of Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects identified as Taiwo Oredoyin (27 years old), Taiwo Kuti (35 years old), and Folorunsho Saheed (36 years old), were arrested on Monday during a stop and search operation in Ode Remo and Ipara area.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola on Tuesday.

Omolola said: “Following a security summit organized by the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha psc, in response to recent shooting incidents at Gateway Polytechnic, a proactive operation was conducted based on intelligence.

“On the 27th of November 2023, the Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, implemented a stop and search operation in Ode Remo and Ipara area. During the operation, a gang of three suspected armed young men were intercepted on a motorcycle. The suspects attempted to evade arrest by resorting to violent means to escape but were eventually apprehended.

“The suspects arrested have been profiled as Taiwo Oredoyin ‘M’ (27 years old), Taiwo Kuti ‘M’ (35 years old), and Folorunsho Saheed ‘M’ (36 years old), all belonging to Isara town in Ogun State. Upon conducting a search on them, police officers discovered one locally fabricated pistol with two live carriages, as well as two samsung phones, in their possession. The arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation as part of the preliminary investigation. Upon completion of this phase, they will be transferred to the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for more indepth and discreet investigation.”

Advertisement

According to Odutola, the suspects initially denied carrying out criminal activities in the area, but a victim of their last robbery operation identified one of them.