Police Nab Three Over Death Of 35 Year Old Man In Bauchi

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 35 year old man, Saleh Ibrahim, and the subsequent unrest in Zaki Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on March 15, 2026, when Ibrahim, a resident of Sansan Village in Zaki LGA, was attacked and killed with a sharp object, suspected to be a cutlass, by unidentified assailants while riding his motorcycle, which was also stolen.

Confirming the arrests in a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Nafi’u Habib, said investigations led to the apprehension of three suspects: Muhammad Jauro Haladu Yako, 28; Muhammad Wito, 27; and Ibrahim Muhammad, 19, all from Alagarno Village in Zaki LGA.

“The suspects are being investigated for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and disturbance of public peace in Zaki LGA,” the statement read in part.

Habib said that upon receiving a report of the incident, officers led by the Divisional Police Officer of Zaki Division rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to the General Hospital, Katagum, where he was confirmed dead. The body was later released to his family for burial.

He added that the killing triggered protests by some members of the victim’s community, who allegedly set houses ablaze in Jama’aren Fulani Village, during which a 35 year old man, Yahaya Haruna, sustained injuries from a bow and arrow attack.

Advertisement

“Joint security forces responded to the scene, and one police officer and one soldier were injured and treated,” Habib stated.

The PPRO noted that the suspects are currently in custody, while investigations are ongoing.

He also quoted the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, as warning residents against taking the law into their own hands and urging them to allow due process to prevail.

The command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state and urged residents to remain calm and provide useful information to aid ongoing investigations.

It added that patrols and surveillance would be intensified in the affected area and across the state to prevent a recurrence.