Police Nab Woman, Husband For Faking Kidnap To Defraud Father Of N5 Million

The police command in Niger State has arrested a man, Mohammed Mohammed, and his wife, Sadiya, for alleged conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Friday.

He said that the couple who are residents of Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state were arrested on July 22, in Limawa area of Minna metropolis.

Abioddun said that Sadiya was reported to have been kidnapped on July 15, on Old Airport Road in Minna after closing from work.

“Her father was contacted by an unknown caller who demanded for five million Naira, finally the sum of one million Naira was given for her release,” he said.

The PPRO said that Sadiya was invited by the police for questioning after she returned home on July 21.

“During interrogation, she confessed to have conspired with her husband, Mohammed to fake her kidnap and that she was taken to Nugupi village.

“The husband also confessed to have given his mobile phone to a friend named, Abdullahi, who negotiated and collected the ransom,” he said.

Abiodun said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.