Police Not Aware Of Abduction Claims By Fayose’s Brother- PPRO

Mr. Isaac Fayose, a younger brother of ex-Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has said he was attacked at Gbongan and that many people were abducted by gunmen at the place.

The story of how he was allegedly attacked in Gbongan, had gone viral on social media.

But the Osun State Police Command said on Tuesday that the alleged attack on Fayose and the reported abduction announced on social media were not reported at any of the divisions in the state.

Isaac, in a post on his Facebook, shared pictures of how his car was damaged and said he would not vote for PDP or APC presidential candidates because they assisted President Muhammadu Buhari to emerge victorious in 2015.

He wrote, “Thank God for life, no life was lost, many were kidnapped.

“Kidnappers in Gbongan area of Oyo State coming to Lagos.

“No security in Nigeria at all. This is why I won’t vote Tinubu and Atiku they changed Goodluck to Buhari.”

Although the former governor’s younger brother claimed the incident happened in Gbongan (Oyo State), Gbongan is the Headquarters of Ayedaade in Osun State.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said no report was made at any of the police stations in the state regarding the alleged attack on him and the abduction.

He said this while reacting to inquiries by journalists on Tuesday.

Opalola said, “Facebook is not a police complaint/report station. If we want more inquiries from him about the incident, there are lots of questions that we will want to ask him (Fayose) that can’t be asked on Facebook.

“But notwithstanding, we shall work on the matter to know what really happened and know what to do about it.

“Meanwhile, the police in Osun under the leadership of CP Olawale Olokode, would not relent in their efforts to ensure that the citizens of Osun are safe and their property secured.”