Police Officer Attacks Military, Herdsmen While Addressing Protesting Youths In Abia

Angry youths of Munneochi in Abia State, today protested against incessant kidnapping and killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in the community.

The protesting youths angrily blocked the Leru Junction along Enugu Port Harcourt expressway to press home their demands.

The protesters caused a mild gridlock.

The youths asked the Chairman of Umunneochi LGA to rise up to his responsibilities or resign.

They also demanded the dismantling of the military checkpoint at Lomara roundabout in Umunneochi LGA after it was been alleged that they are providing cover for alleged Fulani kidnappers.

The protest is coming few days after the Methodist Prelate, Samuel Kanu-Uche was kidnapped along the Umunneochi axis.

The Prelate had during a press conference in Lagos after his release revealed that his abductors were Fulani herdsmen.

Addressing the angry youths, one CSP Johnbull who claimed to represent the Abia State Commissioner of Police, said the Kidnappers were Fulani herdsmen.

His words: “My name is CSP Johnbull, I”m the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad Abia State.

“I was sent here by the Commissioner of Police two days ago to come and see the people of Isuochi to do away with all these kidnappers.

“The Fulanis who are kidnapping our people, our people who are coming home, they’re kidnapping them.

“We are not happy about it.

“Yesterday night I sent men to the cattle market (Lokpanta Garriki).

“They got there and spend money after kidnapping our people they will collect ransom and spend it there.

“The army are not helping us”.

Meanwhile the Nigeria Police Headquarters has said CSP Johnbull had no right to address the protesting youths as such is the role of the Commissioner of Police and Police Public Relations Officer.

The Police accused the CSP of attacking particular ethnic group in the video while addressing the protesters.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police said CSP Johnbull wouldl face a disciplinary action for his indiscretions.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a video making the rounds in some sections of the media where a Chief Superintendent of Police of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), attached to the Abia State Police Command, while on special duty at Umunneochi L.G.A of the state following the kidnap of some members of the community on Sunday 29th May, 2022, was seen addressing a crowd in an unapproved and unprofessional manner by attacking a particular ethnic group and casting aspersions on other security agencies.

“It is pertinent to state that the officer was at the location to carry out a rescue operation led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. He had no locus standi to address the press or any group of persons, as such is the sole responsibility of the Commissioner of Police,and the Police Public Relations Officer, or at least his superior in rank who was also at the scene.

“His impetuous and unguarded statements expressly contradict salient provisions of the Social Media Policy, Police Act and Regulations, and Code of Conduct for Police Officers, as well as extant laws regulating the conduct and activities of police officers.

“The Force wishes to state unequivocally that the unguarded utterances of the individual do not represent the principles, ideals, position, and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force, and therefore dissociates itself in all entirety.

“The Inspector-General of Police acknowledges and will continually appreciate the robust synergy enjoyed over time from the military and other security agencies in maintaining internal security,

even as he assured that the erring officer will face the disciplinary procedures of the Force for his unguarded indiscretions.

“He equally restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring all and sundry have access to policing services without sentimental colourations”, he said.