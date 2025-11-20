Police Officer Killed In Gunfight During Bwari Kidnap Raid

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the death of one of its officers during an operation that disrupted an attempted kidnapping in Guto Village, a border community in Bwari Area Council, early Wednesday morning.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the police received a distress call at about 1:10 a.m. reporting that heavily armed attackers, estimated at 30, had invaded the community to abduct a resident and his family.

She said operatives attached to the Bwari Division’s Surveillance Team and the IGP Special Intervention Squad (SIS) immediately mobilised to the area.

The responding officers met the gunmen attempting to break into the targeted residence.

The attackers opened fire as soon as they sighted the police teams.

She said, “The gallant officers engaged the assailants with precision and superior firepower, resulting in a fierce gun duel.

“Two of the criminals were neutralised, while the remaining fled into the surrounding bushes and mountainous terrain.

“Tragically, one Police officer sustained a fatal gunshot injury during the exchange and was rushed to Bwari General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner.

“The Command deeply regrets this loss.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, described the fallen officer as a courageous person who paid the ultimate price while confronting armed criminals threatening a vulnerable community.

He extended condolences to the officer’s family, colleagues and loved ones.

The CP also reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intensifying operations across the FCT to deter and dismantle criminal networks targeting communities.

He commended the officers for their swift response and professionalism during the encounter.

He further recognised the vigilance of residents of Guto Village.

He urged communities across the FCT to remain observant and promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies using the Command’s dedicated hotlines: 08032003913 and 08068587311.