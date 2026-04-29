Police Order Dismissal, Prosecution Of Officers Over Effurun Killing

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered the dismissal and prosecution of officers implicated in the extrajudicial killing of a 28-year-old man, Mene Ogidi, in Effurun, Delta State.

Addressing journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, described the April 26 incident as “criminal and unprofessional,” stressing that such conduct has no place in the police force.

The IGP disclosed that the principal suspect, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuhu Usman, alongside other officers involved, had been transferred from the Delta State Command to Abuja to face disciplinary proceedings.

He said the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) immediately took up the case, while three inspectors were subjected to an Orderly Room Tribunal.

According to Disu, investigations established that ASP Usman violated Force Order 247, which regulates the use of firearms, as well as standard operating procedures.

He emphasized that no level of suspicion against any citizen justifies extrajudicial killing.

Advertisement

The police high command has recommended the immediate dismissal of all officers involved. It also directed that they be handed over to relevant judicial authorities for prosecution over unlawful homicide upon their removal from service.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the Police Service Commission for final ratification.

The IGP distanced the institution from the actions of the officers, noting that they acted outside established rules and the core mandate of the force. “No uniform is a license to kill,” he said, reiterating the force’s zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased and assured Nigerians that justice would be served transparently. Disu also urged residents of Delta State and the general public to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“The era of impunity is over,” he said, adding that the force remains committed to accountability and the protection of citizens’ rights.