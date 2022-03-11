Police Order Reclamation Of Impounded/Accidented Vehicles In Anambra

The commissioner of police, Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng, Friday, ordered owners of accidented and impounded vehicles at various police formations in the state to reclaim them with immediate effect.

Also included are all unregistered vehicles in their custody.

This is in line with the orders of the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the state police PRO, DSP Tochukwu Uchendu, told our correspondent in Awka.

The order was predicated on the incessant embarrassing and unprofessional manner in which these vehicles are stacked within police facilities causing nuisance at police stations, the PPRO said.

Mr Uchendu said, “It is also part of efforts being put in place by the IGP’s administration to ensure conducive working environment for its personnel to set in motion such required strategies to combat crimes and criminalities in the country.”

CP Echeng advised concerned members of the public to come for the recovery and claims of their vehicles with valid proofs of ownership and identification.

The affected members of the public were told to call the command’s

control room number on 07039194332, or the command’s PRO on 08039334002.