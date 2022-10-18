Police Probe Kidnap Of Doctors, Seven Others In Niger Hospital

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The whereabouts of medical practitioners, patients and their relatives are unknown after they were abducted by suspected terrorists from the Abdulsalami Abubakar General Hospital, Gulu, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident reported to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday is still sceptical as operatives of the state police command are currently at the scene to ascertain the severity of the attack.

At least two people were killed during the operation, and those who were abducted from the clinic included:

Dr John, Head of Hematology; Usman Zabbo, a staff member of the medical lab; Awaisu Bida, wife of the Head of Nursing Services and his daughters; wife and daughter of the Chief Pharmacist, and many other relations of the patients, Daily reports.

According to reports, the assailants only left a few patients whose cases were severe.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the State’s Police Spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said operatives of the command, led by the new Commissioner of Police, Ogundele Ayodeji, are currently at the scene of the incident to ascertain what occurred.