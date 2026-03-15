Police Probe Viral Claims Of Task Force Misconduct In Lagos

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The Nigeria Police Force has commenced a review following a viral video in which a driver accused members of the Lagos State task force of manipulating a traffic situation to frame him for driving against traffic and extorting money.

The response came from the Head of the Force Public Relations Office, Aliyu Giwa, who said the authorities had begun examining the circumstances surrounding the incident involving operatives reportedly attached to the Lagos State task force headed by Adetayo Akerele on Sundayz

In a statement shared on social media, Giwa acknowledged public concern over the circulating video and assured Nigerians that the matter was undergoing scrutiny.

“I can confirmed to you that the matter is under careful review. Every detail is being examined. Every fact is being ascertained. Nothing is being swept aside, and nothing is being treated lightly.”

He said the process aligns with the accountability standards set by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

“That is the standard the Inspector General of Police IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu,psc(+), NPM has set for this Force, and it is a standard that will be upheld, in this case and in every case that follows.”

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Giwa also stressed that the police institution does not avoid scrutiny and pledged transparency as the review progresses.

“The Nigeria Police Force is not an institution that runs from accountability. Under this leadership, accountability is not a threat , it is a commitment.”

The controversy followed the circulation of a video seen by THE WHISTLER in which a driver alleged that officers stopped him near Opebi Roundabout in Lagos after he made what he described as a lawful U-turn due to traffic diversion caused by road work.

Watch: Akerele’s Cr!minal Guise Of Task Force In Lagos: Hijack The Vehicle, Force-Drive To Position It On One-Way & Frame A Fake Evidence Against The Driver Then Work Out The Extortion. Join Us As We Are Now Determined To Mobilize & Chase Akerele & His Coterie Of Licensed Highway… pic.twitter.com/R2PjIG6SbQ — Objectv Media (@objectvmedia) March 14, 2026

Recounting the incident, the driver said: “That particular day they blocked the road as work was ongoing around opebi roundabout, so there was a heavy traffic on the road there. So the police men that are always stationed came to us in traffic.

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“If you are going back to Toyin street, you could make a U-turn from that spot, so people had begun taking the U-turn.

“Suddenly this particular Squad, came after I had made the U-turn and stopped me, saying I took one way. Surprised, I responded that I didn’t take one way, and we continued back and forth in the argument.”

He further alleged that the officers instructed him to step out of his vehicle before driving it themselves.

He continued, “Get down my friend, the officer instructed, and I did because I do not want them to damage my vehicle. They entered my vehicle, and the men went and turn at the custom roundabout and started returning back to were he stopped me.

“I started the video when he started turning back. The officer drove the vehicle and positioned it on the one way path, and another officer standing outside began taking pictures and videos that the vehicle followed one way.

“After all these, I paid N150,000 before the vehicle could come out.”

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Reacting to public reactions that followed the viral video, Giwa acknowledged that many Nigerians had expressed concern over the incident.

“To every Nigerian who sent a message, raised a concern, or simply watched that video and felt unsettled , your reaction matters. Your vigilance is not noise. It is the voice of a public that expects better, deserves better, and under this leadership, will get better.”

He urged the public to allow the review process to conclude and to avoid spreading unverified information.

“Allow the review process to run its full course. Resist the pull of unverified information. And trust that the facts, when they are fully established, will be communicated through the Lagos state Police command’s official platform, transparently and without delay.”

According to him, the outcome of the review will be communicated through the official channels of the Lagos State Police Command once the facts are fully established.

“This Force belongs to Nigerians. And Nigerians will always be the first to know. Thank you for holding us accountable. We will not take that trust lightly.”

The police have yet to release further details on the timeline for concluding the review.