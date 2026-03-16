Police Probe Viral Extortion Allegations Against Personnel In Anambra

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The Anambra State Police Command has launched an investigation following a widely circulated video accusing some personnel from Okpoko Divisional Police, Onitsha, of extorting a victim using a PoS operator.

According to the video, the police personnel allegedly arrested the victim, seized some of his belongings, and ordered him to transfer a certain amount of money to them to avoid detention.

The officers reportedly used a PoS operator in the Okpoko area near Onitsha, the commercial centre of the state, to receive the payment.

A voiceover in the video said the police personnel took the victim to the PoS operator, where the money was transferred to a yet-to-be-disclosed account, and claimed that such payments were regularly demanded from other victims in the area to avoid further consequences.

Responding to the viral video, the Anambra State Police Command acknowledged its existence in a press statement, adding that it had been intercepted and is under investigation.

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In the statement released on Monday, the Command’s Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, had ordered a full and urgent probe into the allegations, with a view to possible disciplinary action in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Police Force.

Ikenga said the money allegedly collected from the victim has been returned, describing the case as a serious indictment and unprofessional conduct by the officers.

The statement read in part,”The Anambra State Police Command has taken note of a viral complaint video alleging the unprofessional conduct of some police officers in Onitsha.

“The Command wishes to inform the public that the Divisional Police Officer, Okpoko, had already intercepted the complaint and immediately initiated steps to identify the officers involved in the alleged act.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has directed the DPO to produce the officers concerned for necessary investigation and possible disciplinary action in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Police Force.

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“Preliminary findings to aid the ongoing investigation reveal the following: The DPO had earlier detailed officers to identify the personnel allegedly involved in the act.

“The money allegedly collected from the victim has been returned, which shows serious indictment and unprofessional conduct of the officers.

The involvement of the PoS operator suggests possible conspiracy in the incident.”

Ikenga reiterated the command’s assurance that it will not shield any officer found culpable, adding that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with established procedures.

“The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of the rights of all citizens.

“Further developments will be communicated to the public,” the statement concluded.