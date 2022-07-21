Police Raid Fake CAC Registration Centre In Lagos , Arrest Suspects

The police have busted a fake Corporate Affairs Commission registration centre in Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command, who said this in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, states that it’s men arrested the operators of the centre during the raid

The command said the men of the Rapid Response Squad arrested the suspects following a tip-off, painstaking background check and verification.

In a statement titled, ‘Police bust fake CAC registration centre in Lagos’ the command said the centre was located in Jobi Fele Way, Alausa Business District, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the police, five suspects manning the centre were arrested for forgery and impersonating CAC officials.

The statement read, “Those arrested include Gloria Ukaegbu aged 28, Omolere Kayode aged 30, Taiwo Ajayii aged 34, Nwachukwu Brenda aged 27 and Oluwatomisin Adebisi aged 25.

“Led by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, the operatives recovered several forged CAC documents, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Matrix used as makeshift offices for their nefarious transactions.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the syndicate has swindled hundreds of people through fake CAC registrations.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti for further investigations and eventual prosecution.”