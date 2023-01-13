Police Re-Train 79 Squadron Commanders Ahead of 2023 Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced a two-week residential refresher training and human capacity development for 79 Squadron Commanders ahead of the February 23, General Election.

The training, according to a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi will hold at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State between January 9 and 23.

“The training programme is geared at strengthening the operational efficiency of the Squadron Commanders and for more effective tactical deployment of their personnel to ensure a secured and hitch-free environment before, during, and after the 2023 General Elections to generally reduce crimes to their barest minimum in Nigeria,” the police said.

The courses of focus include the use of contemporary riot control gadgets for suppression of riots and other serious disturbances, crowd control techniques, ambush and counter-ambush, diplomatic protection, combating internal security challenges and insurgency as well as gun safety and weapons handling.

In the same vein, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba met with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) on Thursday.

The meeting was centred on discussing possible areas of partnership to strengthen the oversight and accountability mechanisms of the police including the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) and the Provost Department of the Force.

The meeting discussed synergy between the foreign agencies, the Police Reform and Transformation Office (PORTO), the office of the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Police to improve the policing system in Nigeria and handle disciplinary matters judiciously.

IGP Baba, after that, assured that his administration would collaborate with every sector to sanitise the police towards the achievement of his vision for a people-oriented Nigeria Police.

He also charged officers scheduled to be trained to effectively utilise the training opportunities and improve on their crime control mechanisms and general safety strategies towards having free, fair and credible 2023 General Elections.