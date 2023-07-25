Police React To Attempted Attack On Atiku Abubakar, Say Terrorists Came For Surveillance

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least two Boko Haram fighters were arrested at about 9:44 pm on Sunday while attempting to identify the residence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Security details at the gate of Abubakar’s residence had sighted a man, Jubrila Mohammed loitering around the residence of Abubakar and queried him.

His reaction was suspicious, and prompted the policemen on duty at Abubakar’s residence to interrogate and subsequently arrest him.

The state police command told THE WHISTLER on Monday that the terrorist, “upon interrogation confessed to have been member of the Boko Haram.

“He confessed that they were two of them and they were here on a mission to assess the residence of the former Vice President, the central mosque in Adamawa and some places so that whatever they may like to do, they may at least coordinate and attack”.

The spokesperson of the command, Yahaya Suleiman noted that the suspect’s confession prompted the commissioner of police to transfer them to the military since the latter is saddled with the responsibility of fighting terrorism.

Suleiman clarified that the police only arrested two suspects – one at the gate of Atiku’s residence and the other somewhere in Yola North’s Local Government Area.

He also stressed that at the time the suspect was arrested “there was no attack on Atiku’s residence” and the report of four suspects arrested only emanated from earlier interrogation by Abubakar’s security aides.

Reacting to the incident, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, insisted that by the confession of the assailants, “the plot has the paw marks of a sponsored attempt on the life of Atiku Abubakar.”

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in a statement on Monday said the attempt was “ostensibly by forces who are unsettled by his bid to retrieve his mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

“Our Party believes that the intent of the sponsors of this evil plot is to silence our Presidential Candidate, massacre innocent Nigerians and cause chaos, confusion, and anarchy in the polity.

“The PDP asks, is this foiled attack on Atiku Abubakar and sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa connected to the recent APC’s threats of chaos and anarchy in the country if the PEPC upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a Candidate in a Presidential election can be declared winner?

“Could it also be a plan to orchestrate a sense of insecurity in the country, starting in Adamawa State, the home State of our Presidential Candidate so as to justify the imposition of a State of Emergency in Adamawa State as a precursor to a declaration of a State of Emergency throughout the country?”.

The PDP charged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to take the lead provided by the confession the terrorist to track down their sponsors and bring them to book in the interest of the security

“The Federal Government has a duty and obligation to Nigerians and indeed, the whole world to ensure that the perpetrators of these dastardly act and their sponsors are brought to book. This particular investigation is important to the country because of the scope and dimension of the attempted attack.

“The PDP also calls on security agencies to tighten security around Atiku Abubakar and members of his family at this critical time in our democratic process.

“Our Party commends the collaborative effort of the vigilant people of Yola, Adamawa State and security agencies in foiling the attack while urging Nigerians to remain calm and alert as the authorities commence investigation to fish out those behind this evil plot,” Ologunagba said.