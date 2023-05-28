Police React To THE WHISTLER Report On Reinstatement Of Officers Dismissed For Misconduct

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to THE WHISTLER’s report on the ‘secret’ reinstatement of three Special Protection Unit (SPU) officers dismissed over misuse of firearms in Kano State.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had obtained a document from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, authorising the reinstatement of the officers.

The document dated May 25, noted that the officer’s reinstatement took effect from May 18.

The officers, who were attached to a popular Kano-based musician, Dauda Rarara, were captured in a viral video in April, firing shots from their firearms into the air in the presence of civilians including children.

The officers were subsequently arrested, subjected to an orderly room trial, and publicly dismissed on April 13.

Reacting to THE WHISTLER’s report, the spokesperson of the Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi in a series of short tweets, said the officers had appealed the outcome of the trial.

Advertisement

He said. “I am aware the men appealed the outcome of the trial, which is normal as a right under the law, but I dont know the outcome.

“I will find out and comment officially. If it’s true, we will all know why.

“More so, its not even under the purview of the IGP to review and attend to appeals but the DIG DFA, through the CPs Provost and welfare, and secrecy in such an administrative action”.

Recall that the police had publicly dismissed the officers to serve as a deterrent to others.

THE WHISTLER was informed that the Police Service Commission, senior officers, and some prominent members of the society had appealed to the IGP to reinstate the dismissed officers.

Advertisement

The PSC was also said to have argued that dismissing the officers was an extreme measure considering other existing disciplinary measures including demotion, salary reduction, or salary deduction.

But when contacted, the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani said he has not been briefed on the matter.