Police Recover 3 Children In Blood From Residence Of 80-Year-Old Woman In Anambra

Eighty-year-old Mrs Chidi Felicia Nwafor, and Rejoice Raymond, 39, both of Akunwanta Mbamalu Street, Federal Housing Estates, 3-3 Area, in Anambra State, have been arrested by the police for ‘imprisoning’ three children and inflicting varying degrees of injuries on them.



They were arrested by police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station, Nkwelle Ezunaka, on 19/2/2021, at about 5:50pm, following intelligence reports, our correspondent gathered.

According to the police public relations officer of the Anambra State Police Command, Mr Haruna Mohammed, “The suspects allegedly confined three children—two boys and a girl—inside different rooms at 13, Akunwanta Mbamalu Street, Federal Housing Estates, 3-3 Nkwelle Ezunaka, and subjected them to physical and emotional tortures without feeding them. They inflicted several wounds on their bodies, leaving them unconscious.”

The PPRO said that police operatives, led by the divisional police officer, CSP Abdu Bawa, visited the scene where gory sights of badly battered victims, one with a broken arm, were found in the pool of blood, adding that their parents were yet to be ascertained as at the time of the arrest. He stated that the children were rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



Our correspondent reports that police recovered some fetish substances, including blood stained canes, concoctions and other incriminating items inside the rooms where the children were held captive.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case after which the suspects would be brought to justice.