Police Recover Jeep Belonging To Missing Actress In Enugu

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The Enugu State Police Command, Friday, recovered a jeep belonging to Cynthia Okereke, a Nollywood actress reportedly missing after shooting a film in Enugu.

Cynthia, alongside an actor, Clemson Cornel, reportedly got missing after the shooting at Ozalla in Nkanu West LGA of the state, their families reported.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development in a press release.

According to him, “Today, 29/07/2022, at about 7:30am, we received information that a red-coloured Toyota RAV4 jeep with reg. no. AGL199 CY was noticed to have been parked in an abandoned way at Four-Corners, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt expressway, Ozalla, Nkanu West.

“Hence, the location was visited and the vehicle recovered. Coincidentally, at about 11.30am of same date, a report was further received stating that the vehicle belongs to one Cynthia Okereke (f), a Nollywood actress, who was last seen on 26/07/2022.

“While the current report at our disposal dwells on a case of abandoned and recovered vehicle, as well as missing person, investigation has, however, been launched to locate the said person and unravel the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

“Further development will be communicated.”

Ndukwe did not say anything about Clemson.