Police Recover Pistol, Charms From Suspect In Mushin

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Dare Shogaolu, also known as “Super M”, aged 30, and recovered a locally made pistol during a routine stop-and-search operation in the Mushin area of the State.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect was found suspiciously carrying a white and orange polythene on March 5, 2026, by operatives of the Anti-Crime Patrol Team of Mushin Division.

Adebisi said the team led by the divisional police Officer accosted the suspect and, upon searching, found a pistol, one black leather purse, charms, and three pairs of slippers.

According to the spokesperson, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has been involved in some criminal activities within the area and has allegedly been responsible for causing disturbances in the community.

He added that the suspect is currently in custody while the investigation is ongoing, noting that efforts are also being intensified to apprehend other members of his group.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reiterated the Command’s commitment to proactive policing and the safety of all residents of the State.