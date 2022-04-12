Police Recruitment: Imo Command Announces Date, Venue Of Examination

The Imo State police command has announced the date and venue of a computer-based test to be conducted for candidates in the state who participated in the physical/academic screening exercise of the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.

According to the command’s spokesman, Michael Abattam, the test will take place at SWINTECH along the Orlu road in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The notice also advised candidates to log into the designated police recruitment portal to print and come to the venue with their exam slip and recruitment form.

Abattam warned that persons that have no business with the exercise should avoid the premises. He advised as follows:

Candidates are by this press release advised to log on to the Police Recruitment Portal www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to know their status and print their exam slip. All candidates are expected to come along with the following: –

Exam slips.

Police Recruitment Form.

3. They are to come to the venue of the exam on the date indicated on their Exam Slip, as early as 8:00 am, for clearance before access into the Examination hall, appearing on white shorts, white top, and white canvas.

4. The Imo State Police Command further wishes to emphasize that unauthorized persons or those who are not shortlisted for the Computer Based Test (CBT) should steer clear of the examination venue in their own interest.