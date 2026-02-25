Police Recruitment: PSC, NPF Commence Screening March 9

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force have fixed March 9, to commence physical and credential screening in the ongoing recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

Spokesman for PSC, Mr Torty Kalu said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kalu said that the physical and credential screening would hold between March 9 and April 18 across the country.

“Applicants who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise are requested to login to the recruitment portal on npfapplication.psc.gov.ng.

“This is to check their status and print the following documents which they must present at the screening venue on the date and time indicated in their invitation slip.

“The documents are guarantors form, application submission slip, invitation slip, credentials screening form and physical screening form,” he said.

He added that items to be presented during the screening include invitation slip with assigned TABLE and credential screening form.

“Other items to be presented are original National Identity Number (NIN) printout or card issued by NIMC, O’ Level (GCE/SSCE) Certificate and Birth Certificate or Declaration of age.

“LGA/State of Origin Certificate, Trade Test/Certificate for specialists only, duly completed and signed Guarantors form with photocopies and passports of referees attached would also be presented,” he said.

According to him, original and duplicate copies of credentials are to be neatly packaged in two separate white flat files, with recent passport photographs attached.

Kalu said applicants must appear at the various screening venues wearing white canvas shoes, white T-shirts, white shorts, and white stockings.

He said the screening exercise would take place at designated locations within each state/FCT as indicated on the invitation printout.

He also said that the recruitment exercise was absolutely free of charge without any pecuniary obligation.

He quoted the Chairman of PSC, Mr Hashimu Argungu as pledging that the process would be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability.

Argungu urged applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud innocent applicants.

He warned that anyone found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.