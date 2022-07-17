Police Recruitment: Successful Candidates To Commence Documentation On July 23

Candidates who emerged successful in the ongoing Police 2021 recruitment exercise have been urged to check their status on the recruitment portal to proceed to the next stage of training.

The Police Force in a statement on Sunday, signed by its Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi told the enlisted candidates to print their invitation slip and proceed to the Police Training College, indicated against their names.

“They are equally enjoined to note that the documentation of new recruits in the Training Colleges/Schools opens on Saturday, July 23, 2022, and closes on Sunday, July 30, 2022,” the statement said.

Also, the training exercise for successful candidates is slated to commence on July 25.

The Force, while congratulating successful individuals encouraged them to check the recruitment portal for further information and directives that would aid their preparations in reporting for training.

The website earlier reported that 82 per cent of the 124,291 candidates that applied for the 2021 recruitment exercise are from the three geo-political zones of the North.

While the police received 101,207 applications from the North East, North West and North Central geo-political zones, only 23,084 candidates applied in the South-East, South-South and South-West geopolitical zones.