Police Release Arrested OPC Members In Ibadan

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of the Odua People’s Congress arrested after the Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, was captured have been released on bail.

The Oyo State coordinator of the OPC, Mr Rotimi Olumo, who confirmed their release to our correspondent on Tuesday evening said they were realesed on health grounds.

He said, ” We begged the commissioner to released them to us so that we can take them to hospital for treatment and they released them to us just now. We agreed that we will take them back to the police when they are okay.”

The Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, had earlier told our correspondent that the OPC men were not transferred to Abuja contrary to a report.

A newspaper had reported that the OPC members had been transferred to Abuja on the order of a presidential aide.