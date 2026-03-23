Police Repel Attack During Operation To Arrest Bandit In Kano

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Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Kano State have repelled an attack by a mob during an operation to arrest a suspected bandit leader in Bichi Local Government Area, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on March 22, following a distress call from Tudun Wulli Outpost.

The operation was led by a team from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, under the command of ASP Abubakar Musa, acted on credible intelligence to track a suspected bandit leader identified as Muhammad, also known as “Senator” or “Kirchi,” who was reportedly in Tudun Wulli village for Sallah celebrations.

The suspect was allegedly spotted carrying an AK-47 rifle but fled into a crowd when operatives attempted to arrest him.

The situation escalated when some residents reportedly attacked the police team with stones and other objects, injuring ASP Lawali Hamidu and damaging a patrol vehicle.

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During the ensuing chaos and tactical withdrawal by the operatives, four persons sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, identified as Halima Saidu, was later confirmed dead, while the others are said to be responding to treatment.

Police personnel involved in the operation were safely evacuated, and additional security operatives have been deployed to the area to maintain order.

The command said the situation is now under control, adding that investigations are ongoing and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect.