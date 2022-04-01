Police Repel Fresh Attack On Imo Station

The Imo State police command said its operatives in the early hours of Friday repelled attacks by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on the Mbieri police station.

According to the command’s spokesman, Michael Abattam, the criminals attacked the station at about 4 am using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“The hoodlums who threw Improvised Explosive Devices into the station and shooting (sic) sporadically were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the combat-ready police operatives, forcing them to retreat in panic, escaping in their vehicle.

“For the prompt response of the gallant police operatives, only minimal damage was done to a parked unserviceable vehicle and some windows due to the effect of the Explosive, no life was lost or injury sustained by the operatives and no arms/ ammunition was charted away.

“Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing and efforts are on to arrest fleeing hoodlums,” read the statement.